TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Moto Razr Expected to go on Sale Starting May 8, Flipkart Listing Reveals

Motorola Razr (Image: Motorola)

Motorola Razr (Image: Motorola)

The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Share this:

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola launched its foldable flagship Moto Razr in March this year and the device has now been listed with May 8 tentative release date on Flipkart. The smartphone was originally planned to release in the country on April 2.

The date was postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic, and later to May 6. The smartphone maker is yet to release an update whether it will start with sales of Motorola Razr this week. The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone features a 2.7-inch OLED 'Quick View' interactive display on the outside of the device will keep you connected. The phone, when open, gives 6.2-inch 'Flex View' display with 21:9 'CinemaVision' aspect ratio -- the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.

The device has 16MP dual-use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed. It houses 'Night Vision' mode in extremely low-light conditions to bring more details out of the dark.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,144,038

    +36,986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,524,429

    +61,747*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,132,553

    +21,834*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,838

    +2,927*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres