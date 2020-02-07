Moto Razr Hinge Breaking Video Suggests it May Not Even Last a Year: Watch Here

The Moto Razr has been a much hyped smartphone, riding high on the nostalgia train thanks to the iconic folding form factor brought back in the guise of Android. However, what now has become questionable is whether the device, heralded by a foldable display and hinge, would be durable enough to last you for the normal life span of a smartphone. While Motorola (obviously) claims it would, Cnet’s latest test suggests otherwise. Put on the infamous FoldBot that broke the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s durability claim by almost half, the Moto Razr ended up lasting for just about 27,000 folds.

Cnet’s calculation assumes that a user would open and close their foldable device 100 times a day, in terms of average cell phone usage. If that is held true, then it seems as if the Moto Razr would not even last for one full year. This would be a rather shocking piece of news if one were to splurge their money on the Razr due to its novelty. While the Samsung Galaxy Fold did not quite live up to its c

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.