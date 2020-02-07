Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Moto Razr Hinge Breaking Video Suggests it May Not Even Last a Year: Watch Here

The Moto Razr was recently mounted on the notorious Cnet FoldBot, and it turned out to be not even close to the Galaxy Fold’s durability.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Moto Razr Hinge Breaking Video Suggests it May Not Even Last a Year: Watch Here
The Moto Razr was recently mounted on the notorious Cnet FoldBot, and it turned out to be not even close to the Galaxy Fold’s durability.

The Moto Razr has been a much hyped smartphone, riding high on the nostalgia train thanks to the iconic folding form factor brought back in the guise of Android. However, what now has become questionable is whether the device, heralded by a foldable display and hinge, would be durable enough to last you for the normal life span of a smartphone. While Motorola (obviously) claims it would, Cnet’s latest test suggests otherwise. Put on the infamous FoldBot that broke the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s durability claim by almost half, the Moto Razr ended up lasting for just about 27,000 folds.

Cnet’s calculation assumes that a user would open and close their foldable device 100 times a day, in terms of average cell phone usage. If that is held true, then it seems as if the Moto Razr would not even last for one full year. This would be a rather shocking piece of news if one were to splurge their money on the Razr due to its novelty. While the Samsung Galaxy Fold did not quite live up to its c

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram