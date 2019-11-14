Moto Razr Returns With Flexible Flip Display, Snapdragon 710 SoC: Features, Price and More

We’ve been hearing rumours, and saw a bunch of leaks and renders. Finally, we have the all new Moto Razr. The iconic flip phone has officially made a comeback as Motorola announced a modern 2019 version loaded a flexible display that can fold down right in the middle, giving it a clamshell look. It even gets an external display on the outside for quick access to notification, music, and more.

The handset features a flexible 6.2-inch OLED HD+ (2142x876 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It can be folded in half and as you can see there are no gaps when you fold the fold. There is a secondary 2.7-inch (800x600 pixels) ‘Quick View’ display on the outside which offers functionality like checking your messages and notifications, take selfies, control music, trigger the Google Assistant and more.

Now considering the unique design, Moto has cut corners in the hardware department. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The battery is rather small, rated at 2510mAh and only supports 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel f/1.7 lens package that can also act as a selfie camera when the phone is folded. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the inside placed in the main display notch. This can also be used to take selfies for times when you don't want to close the phone. Moto has also added features like Night Vision and AI algorithms to improve photo quality. The handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie and offers the ability to automatically move content from the outer display to the primary display when you flip the phone open. There is also a physical fingerprint scanner placed on the bottom chin of the device.

Notably there is no physical SIM card slot on this phone, so you will have to rely on eSIM. Other features include NFC, 4G LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The Moto Razr 2019 will be available in the US starting January 9, 2020 exclusively via Verizon with pre-orders beginning December 26. It has been priced at $1,499.99 (Rs 1,07,500) in the US, and while it is expected to launch in India, there is no official confirmation on the pricing.

