Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Moto Razr, The Next Foldable Android Smartphone, to Launch in India Soon

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Moto Razr, The Next Foldable Android Smartphone, to Launch in India Soon
Motorola's upcoming foldable phone, Moto Razr.

Lenovo-owned Motorola after launching its much-awaited vertically foldable smartphone "Moto Razr" at a price of $1500 in the US on November 14 is now expected to launch in India soon. The company has teased the India launch of the Razr through a tweet and has also opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website. The company said, "The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India."

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr comes with two screens, one sits inside while the other one is on the outside. In the inside, when unfolded the device features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.2-inches in size. On the outside -- when the phone is folded -- there is a 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3. The Quick View display on the outside of the device includes a 16MP camera that lets users click selfies when the phone is folded. The same 16MP camera turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded. The 16MP camera has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. When unfolded, the phone includes one more 5MP camera inside.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the software front, the Razr runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and packs a 2510mAh battery paired with 15W quick charging support. The accessories included in the box is a wireless charger, Razr earbuds, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a power brick, and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio port dongle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram