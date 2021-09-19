Motorola will launch a new tablet dubbed Moto Tab 8 in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale that is expected to start in early October. The company has revealed the development via a dedicated Flipkart microsite set up for the sale event. Motorola previously launched tablets globally, such as Motorola Xoom in 2012 and Moto Tab in 2017 but did not see much success. Motorola Mobility’s (the mobile division of the company) parent Lenovo already sells a bunch of tablets in India at different price points. The promotional poster on Flipkart reveals a white-coloured rear panel with a single camera. On the other hand, the front panel of Moto Tab 8 is surrounded by thick bezels.

The development was first reported by 91 Mobiles that also highlights the upcoming Moto Tab 8 would be a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8 FHD that is already available in India at Rs 15,999. Earlier this year, Lenovo launched the third-generation model of the Lenovo Tab M8 that is yet to debut in the country. If the rumour is accurate, the Moto Tab 8 would likely carry a price tag of under Rs 20,000 and compete against popular Android tablets such as Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and the new Realme Pad.

The Lenovo Tab M8 FHD (2nd-generation), as the name suggests, comes with an 8-inch Full-HD IPS display that has 1,920×1,200 pixel resolution and 350 nits brightness. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB storage. It also features voice calls and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and runs on Android OS. As for optics, there’s a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front for video calling. The tablet is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The new Moto Tab 8 might come with similar features if the rumours are accurate. Since the company has not yet shared any official details, readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

