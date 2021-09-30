Moto Tab G20 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display Launched in India, Priced at Rs 10,999

Motorola has launched the new Moto Tab G20 that also marks the Lenovo-owned company’s entry into the tablet market. The new budget tablet comes at a time when online studies and work accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says the Moto Tab G20 aims to make “learning from home more intuitive and fun" by offering a clean Android 11 experience. It promises no “ads, bloatware or unwanted apps" to distract users.

In terms of design, the Moto Tab G20 sports an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology that seemingly offers better touch performance and reliability. The display has HD resolution (1,280×800 pixels) and standard 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet’s body features a Grey colour finish. Under the hood, the Moto Tab G20 carries the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Coming to the optics, the Moto Tab G20 carries a single 5-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies. The rear camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record HD videos at 30fps.

#mototabg20 is designed to transform learning with an ad-free, bloatware free Android™ 11, an exceptional 8” IPS LCD Display with TDDI Technology & much more at just ₹10,999. Pre-order starts 2nd Oct on @Flipkart. #PureLearningPureFun. https://t.co/EbdKKk77k2 pic.twitter.com/qqQwEx8J9x— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 30, 2021

Sensors onboard include Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient Light Sensor, and the tablet lacks a SIM card slot. Connectivity options on the Moto Tab G20 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Lastly, there’s a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support. Its pre-orders start will begin from October 2 at midnight at Rs 10,999, exclusively on Flipkart. Since it will be available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event, customers can enjoy bank offers with ICICI and Axis bank cards. Interestingly, the Moto Tab G20 resembles the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) that debuted globally earlier this year. The Motorola tablet appears to be a rebadged model.

