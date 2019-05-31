English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moto Z4 Goes Official, 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675, Moto Mods and More
After Amazon US accidentally sold a unit to a buyer before the launch, the Motorola Moto Z4 has been finally announced, and by the looks of it, the handset seems a little underwhelming. The new Z4 once again brings support for Moto Mods and to maintain compatibility, the design and dimensions are very similar to the last year’s model, and the one before it.
There are a few changes though, like a larger display with a small water drop notch and an in-built fingerprint scanner. The back, however, remains the same with a flat glass finish and some pogo-pins at the bottom for the Mods. There is Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back and the display now measures at 6.4-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is an OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels).
The hardware is not very impressive as it runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This means this is no flagship material but should be fine for day-to-day usage. The handset drops a dual-camera for is a single 48-megapixel unit with Quad Bayer technology to output 12-megapixel photos. There is also a Night Mode from the Motorola One Vision along with AI (artificial intelligence) enhancements, OIS and more. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel with 1.8µm Quad Pixel mode for 6.25-megapixel images, portrait mode, and AI-based beautification.
Other notable features include a 3,600mAh battery, which can be charged using a 15W TurboPower charger which will be included in the box. Like most Moto devices, this one also comes with stock Android, 9.0 Pie to be precise. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC and P2i splash-proof nano coating.
Of course, you can enhance the capability of the device using any of the numerous Moto Mods. The newest one is the $200 (Rs 14,000 approx) 5G Moto Mod which basically enables the super-fast network on the phone. The company is offering a free 360-degree camera Moto Mod as an added bonus in certain US regions. The phone itself costs $499 (Rs 34,900 approx) and will be available in US starting June 6. As of now, there is no confirmation if the Moto Z4 will be launched in India.
