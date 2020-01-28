Motorola Actually Made a Video About Caring For The Razr And it is Ridiculous

I usually don’t spend my morning whiling away time watching YouTube videos. And I most certainly don’t waste my time writing about them. But this one is a bit different. Truly different. Motorola has released a bunch of videos about the upcoming foldable phone, the Moto Razr and it probably wants you to watch all. YouTube video views, you know. I won’t, except one that stands out. It is titled “Caring for razr” and this 43 second gem caught my eye (You can also see this masterpiece here). Secret tip (you’ll thank me for this): keep the volume of your earbuds, earphones, headphones or speakers low, because the video starts out with really loud music. How about gently easing into things, folks? Anyway, we eventually get to the point of actually learning to care about a smartphone (we have probably been doing it all wrong over the years, have we?) after about 7 seconds of montage shots.

So, we start out with the first tip. It says: Razr is water repellant; wipe with a dry cloth if wet. I truly did not know that one. Oh dear, how have my phones, including a bunch if iPhones survived over the years. And we move on to the bombshell. Motorola says: Screen is made to bend; bumps and lumps are normal. Ouch. The screen is made to bend, well, because it’s a foldable phone. Tell me something new. Oh wait, you already did! Apparently, “bumps and lumps” are normal on a foldable phone, as you use it.

Motorola doesn’t stop there. They say that the screen of the Moto Razr foldable phone has protective coating. That is probably to warn us that we don’t need to peel off any protective layer thinking it is meant to come off, and neither do we need to plaster another screen protector on top of it. Good one. Should also come as a note in the box. Hopefully it will.

Avoid sharp objects. That is Motorola’s next advice. Amidst the really loud music, they don’t say what exactly they mean by this. As in don’t keep sharp-ish objects in the same trouser pocket as you slide the Moto Razr (you should actually make that a habit) into or not poke the phone with a sharp object (you do that?). Oh no, how will I play darts now? Bummer.

We are just at 24 seconds on the timeline right now. This will be a long morning.

Oh, now Motorola says, “Don’t use a screen protector.” Umm, did no one actually make a proper script of this video? Anyway.

Next piece of advice: Close the phone before putting it in the pocket or purse. Ah, yes. Sure. Clearly, Motorola realizes the Razr will be fragile, irrespective of the brave face they put up in public.

And amidst still very loud music, we end the masterpiece. I need a coffee now.

But before I go fix a cup for myself, let us just rewind to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It started out in life with a serious issue where bumps and lumps showed up on the foldable screen of some of the initial units shared with the media. The same sort of “bumps and lumps” that Moto says isn’t a problem and you shouldn’t bother. If Samsung’s Galaxy Fold saga and how it unfolded is anything to go by, it could be a big problem. Samsung was roundly criticized for it, but credit where it is due, the company went back to the drawing board and returned with a foldable phone which really offers an unparalleled smartphone usage experience. And no, the Galaxy Fold has no bumps and lumps to speak of. Motorola has talked about the hard-protective coating to protect the plastic OLED display, but how good it really is, will only become clear once the phone is put through the paces. Admittedly, Moto has experience with those sorts of displays, going as far back as 2011.

As you probably chew on what Motorola has said in this video, remember what a Motorola executive told The Verge when they launched the phone in November, “We’re not going to go out there and say, ‘consumers should be cautious of how they use the phone.’” What do you really trust?

