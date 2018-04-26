Motorola Announces 100 new 'Moto Hubs' in Gujarat

Motorola Mobility India today announced further expansion of their retail presence and entered Gujarat with the opening of 100 new ‘Moto Hubs’ across top 4 cities including 50 in Ahmedabad, 20 in Rajkot, 15 each in Baroda and Surat respectively. These Moto Hubs aims to provide easy access and availability of all Motorola products to customers, where the customers can experience the entire portfolio of Motorola devices. Customers can here experience the entire portfolio of Motorola smartphones, including the online exclusive devices like Moto E4 plus, Moto G5s Plus, newly-launched Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force, the company said in a statement.BV Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional Sales Lead, Motorola Mobility India said, “We have accelerated our retail expansion significantly and now entering Gujarat with our first ever Moto Hub stores. With the concept of Moto Hubs, we are giving smartphone lovers a fresh retail experience where they can interact and engage with the brand prior to the purchase. We will continue to enhance our retail presence significantly to ensure that we are present where our customers want us to be.”Recently, Motorola has announced its entry in North East India with 25 new Moto Hubs and strengthened its presence in the southern market with 50 new ‘Moto Hubs’ each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also announced its entry in Madhya Pradesh with the opening of 60 Moto Hubs. Prior to that, Motorola also announced 100 Moto Hubs across Tamil Nadu with 50 Moto Hubs in Chennai and 100 new ‘Moto Hubs’ in Karnataka across top 8 cities out of which 50 will be in Bengaluru. In addition to this, it also announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in Mumbai and 25 Moto Hubs in Kolkata respectively. Motorola commenced the year 2018, with the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in New Delhi.Motorola has also collaborated with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.