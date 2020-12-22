Motorola Announces a Total of 23 Smartphones Will Get Android 11 Update: Full List

Motorola has announced its list of smartphones that will receive the Android 11 update. The list includes 23 smartphones that will get the next big OS update in the coming months. Motorola announced the list in an official blog post. The company ideally pushes two Android OS upgrades on its flagship smartphones and just one on the rest of the smartphones. The company has not offered the exact timelines as to when each of these 23 smartphones will get the Android 11 update, but are expected to be spread across 2021.

The 23 smartphones that will be upgraded to Android 11 are Moto Razr 5G, Moto Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G5G Plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Lenovo K12 Note. Motorola One Vision mentioned in the list is part of the Android One program, and therefore, is eligible for a second OS update. This will be the Moto Razr 2019's second and final OS upgrade, meaning the smartphone won't go beyond Android 11.

Motorola, in its blog also noted that the Motorola One Action in the US and Canada will not receive the update as they were not a part of the Android One program. Further, the company said that Motorola One Action launched on the Android One platform only in Latin America and Europe, excluding Russia and received OS upgrades to Android 10 and will receive Android 11.