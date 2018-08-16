Motorola Announces Android Pie update For Moto Z3, Z2, X4, G6 And More

Google rolling out its latest edition of mobile operating system Android as Android 9.0 Pie. Motorola fans didn't have to wait too long to learn whether or not their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie update. Now, Motorola has confirmed Pie update for its smartphones, including the Moto X4 that was introduced running Android 7.1 (Nougat). The latest Moto Z3 series, Z2 series and the Moto G6 series are getting the update, but the Moto Z, G5 and G5S series are being left out, for the moment. Even this year’s Moto E5 series is not getting the update, at least in the first round.As confirmed by Motorola, eight Moto phones will be upgraded to Android 9 Pie. The list includes:1. Moto Z32. Moto Z3 Play3. Moto Z2 Force Edition4. Moto Z2 Play5. Moto X46. Moto G6 Plus7. Moto G68. Moto G6 PlayMotorola highlights a handful of Pie features coming to its phones, including new navigation, Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode, a new settings menu, longer battery life and more. Motorola also says to keep checking its Software Upgrade page for more details.Last week, HTC officially revealed the names of some of its phones that will get the Android 9 Pie update. The list includes -- the HTC the U12+, the U11+, the U11, and the U11 Life. OnePlus has also confirmed that all its phones from OnePlus 3 onwards will get Android Pie update. In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.