English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Motorola Announces Android Pie update For Moto Z3, Z2, X4, G6 And More
Motorola has confirmed Pie update for its smartphones, including the Moto X4 that was introduced running Android 7.1 (Nougat).
Motorola Announces Android Pie update For Moto Z3, Z2, X4, G6 And More (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Google rolling out its latest edition of mobile operating system Android as Android 9.0 Pie. Motorola fans didn't have to wait too long to learn whether or not their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie update. Now, Motorola has confirmed Pie update for its smartphones, including the Moto X4 that was introduced running Android 7.1 (Nougat). The latest Moto Z3 series, Z2 series and the Moto G6 series are getting the update, but the Moto Z, G5 and G5S series are being left out, for the moment. Even this year’s Moto E5 series is not getting the update, at least in the first round.
As confirmed by Motorola, eight Moto phones will be upgraded to Android 9 Pie. The list includes:
1. Moto Z3
2. Moto Z3 Play
3. Moto Z2 Force Edition
4. Moto Z2 Play
5. Moto X4
6. Moto G6 Plus
7. Moto G6
8. Moto G6 Play
Motorola highlights a handful of Pie features coming to its phones, including new navigation, Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode, a new settings menu, longer battery life and more. Motorola also says to keep checking its Software Upgrade page for more details.
Last week, HTC officially revealed the names of some of its phones that will get the Android 9 Pie update. The list includes -- the HTC the U12+, the U11+, the U11, and the U11 Life. OnePlus has also confirmed that all its phones from OnePlus 3 onwards will get Android Pie update. In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.
Also Watch
As confirmed by Motorola, eight Moto phones will be upgraded to Android 9 Pie. The list includes:
1. Moto Z3
2. Moto Z3 Play
3. Moto Z2 Force Edition
4. Moto Z2 Play
5. Moto X4
6. Moto G6 Plus
7. Moto G6
8. Moto G6 Play
Motorola highlights a handful of Pie features coming to its phones, including new navigation, Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode, a new settings menu, longer battery life and more. Motorola also says to keep checking its Software Upgrade page for more details.
Last week, HTC officially revealed the names of some of its phones that will get the Android 9 Pie update. The list includes -- the HTC the U12+, the U11+, the U11, and the U11 Life. OnePlus has also confirmed that all its phones from OnePlus 3 onwards will get Android Pie update. In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIR Against Singer Abhijeet for Verbally Abusing Woman
- Lionel Messi Promises to Bring Champions League Trophy Back to Camp Nou
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...