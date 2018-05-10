English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Motorola Announces MotoPitstop Service Camp Across Delhi-NCR on 12th - 13th May

Customers can visit Motorola’s website to register for the free service on 12-13th May.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Motorola Announces MotoPitstop Service Camp Across Delhi-NCR on 12th - 13th May
Motorola announces MotoPitstop, a free service camp for out of warranty Moto smartphones across Delhi-NCR on 12th - 13th May. (Image: News18.com)
Motorola has announced the first-ever Motorola service camp - MotoPitstop. The MotoPitstop is a special service for out-of-warranty customer that will offer a seamless service experience on the 12th & 13th of May from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm across all Motorola exclusive service centers in Delhi-NCR region.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 Fast AF Sale on May 13 is Probably Your Best Bet of Buying The Smartphone First

Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Motorola Mobility India said, “We have always kept our customers as our the topmost priority and thus we are introducing Motopitstop, a customer-centric initiative across all our exclusive service centers in Delhi NCR. Our aim is to ensure that every customer gets the best service support throughout the product life-cycle. And with this service camp initiative, we are sure to make the customer experience more superior and satisfactory. We are overwhelmed with a number of registrations we have received so far to avail this service and we are sure this camp will be a huge success.”

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

Key Offerings for Moto Users include – service within 2 hour, No labor charge, Handset upgrade offer and 10% discount on spare and accessories. Customers can visit Motorola’s website to explore the list of exclusive service centers and register for the free service on 12-13th May.

Also Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You