Motorola Announces MotoPitstop Service Camp Across Delhi-NCR on 12th - 13th May
Customers can visit Motorola’s website to register for the free service on 12-13th May.
Motorola announces MotoPitstop, a free service camp for out of warranty Moto smartphones across Delhi-NCR on 12th - 13th May. (Image: News18.com)
Motorola has announced the first-ever Motorola service camp - MotoPitstop. The MotoPitstop is a special service for out-of-warranty customer that will offer a seamless service experience on the 12th & 13th of May from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm across all Motorola exclusive service centers in Delhi-NCR region.
Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Motorola Mobility India said, “We have always kept our customers as our the topmost priority and thus we are introducing Motopitstop, a customer-centric initiative across all our exclusive service centers in Delhi NCR. Our aim is to ensure that every customer gets the best service support throughout the product life-cycle. And with this service camp initiative, we are sure to make the customer experience more superior and satisfactory. We are overwhelmed with a number of registrations we have received so far to avail this service and we are sure this camp will be a huge success.”
Key Offerings for Moto Users include – service within 2 hour, No labor charge, Handset upgrade offer and 10% discount on spare and accessories. Customers can visit Motorola’s website to explore the list of exclusive service centers and register for the free service on 12-13th May.
