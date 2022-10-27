Motorola Bring Moto Razr 2022 To Global Markets, But What About India?

Motorola is bringing its latest Moto Razr 2022 flip phone to global markets. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival made its debut in China back in August, and is now making its way to more countries. Motorola has upgraded the Moto Razr 2022 on the design and features front, packing it with the latest available hardware.

Moto Razr 2022 Global Price

Motorola has reportedly launched the Moto Razr 2022 with a price tag of EUR 1200 (Rs 98,500 approx). You only get it in a single 8GB + 256GB variant along with one colour option. But is it coming to India? Motorola has not shared any updates on that front as of now, but we are hopeful the company brings its new flip phone to the country soon.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a clamshell-like folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable has a 2.7-inch AMOLED QuickView display on the outside that allows users to access more information without having to open the main display. The main display is a 6.67-inch foldable pOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Like we said, the Moto Razr 2022 get the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. There is a 3,300mAh battery on the smartphone with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto Razr 2022, like its competitor, also comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Going by these features, you can see that Motorola means business. Unlike the previous versions, Moto Razr 2022 has enough in the tank to rival the best in the segment, which for now is only Samsung.

