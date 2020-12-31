Motorola Capri Plus Appears on Geekbench Website, 4GB RAM and Qualcomm Processor Tipped

Motorola's next rumoured budget smartphone, the Motorola Capri Plus has purportedly appeared on the Geekbench website that lists some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the smartphone with model number Lenovo XT2129-3 (an alleged variant of Motorola Capri Plus) carries 4GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box. Additionally, it packs an octa-core Qualcomm processor, though its name remains unclear. However, as per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone could come with the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood.

The Geekbench listing highlights that the Motorola Capri Plus attained a single-core score of 306 and multi-core score 1,258 during the processor's core testing. A separate report by DealsNTech citing a certification for its battery and adapter by Japan's TUV Rheinland, claims that the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Details from the certification site are in line with an old TechnikNews report, published earlier this month. Some reports also suggest the phone could also launch as Motorola Capri 21.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo-owned Motorola is said to be working on a regular version of the smartphone, dubbed as Motorola Capri. The phone might come with the model numbers XT2127-1 and XT2127-2 that was reportedly spotted on US FCC certification site with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging solution. It is said to pack (via TechnikNews) an HD+ screen, Snapdragon 439 SoC, quad-camera setup, 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant. At the moment, the company is yet to announce the development of the two smartphones. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

In another Motorola-related news, the company is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone that might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Notably, renders of a new mystery Motorola smartphone have surfaced online that hint at a four-way curved screen and a quad rear camera. Other details of the smartphone remain unclear.