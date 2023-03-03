Motorola Confirms New Moto Razr Foldable Phone Launching Soon

Motorola continues with its foldable journey in 2023 and the company is ready to unleash its next-gen Razr foldable device this year. Lenovo is the company running Motorola and its CEO Yuanqing Yang, confirmed the launch plans during an interview earlier this week at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona.

Motorola was one of the first names to enter this segment, bringing back the popular Razr brand to the foldable space. The first-gen device did not make a dent because of its average hardware at a steep price tag.

The next variant saw multiple improvements, but Samsung had a clear lead with its rapid evolution with the Galaxy Z Flip series. The company is now ready to try its luck again and as per Lenovo CEO, the new Moto Razr is, “much better.”

The company’s admission about a new Moto Razr also puts the recent Moto Razr leaks into perspective, which suggests the device could be launched around June this year. Lenovo CEO did not give a clear timeline for the launch, but soon probably means we’ll be hearing more about the product in the coming months.

The visuals provided by renowned tipster Evan Blass shows us a giant front screen on the upcoming Moto Razr phone that will put both Samsung and Oppo’s flip phones to shame. The outer screen, as per the leaks cover the entire front frame, and even manages to fit the two camera sensors along with LED flash.

Having a bigger outer screen seems to be the next frontier for brands in this arena, and Motorola could go ahead of Samsung by launching its product first. The screen also gives you more room for features and allows developers to build new use cases, like playing games on the front screen. It all comes down to the hardware that Motorola will use for its next foldable device, and yes, price it accordingly.

