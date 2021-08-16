Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Prices Tipped Ahead of August 17 Launch

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion’s India prices have been tipped ahead of the official launch on August 17. According to a tipster on Twitter (@Gadgetsdata), the regular Motorola Edge 20 will get only one variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in India that might cost Rs 29,999. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is said to come with two RAM configurations - 6GB and 8GB with 128GB storage for both. The prices are said to be around Rs 21,499 for the base model, and the top model may cost Rs 23,999. Both phones appear to be taking on popular devices under Rs 30,000, such as iQoo Z3 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT 5G, and Realme X7 Max 5G. The new Motorola smartphones will retail in India via Flipkart, the company previously announced on its social media channels.

The Lenovo-owned company launched the Edge 20 series that includes the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 alongside the Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite in July this year. An old rumour claims that the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and existing Edge 20 Lite might be the same models designed for different markets. Even the promotional poster of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion teases the same design as the Edge 20 Lite in the UK. It is expected that the India-specific variants will share the same specifications as the global variants. The regular Motorola Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC under the hood and a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite, expected to be called Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India, comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. The Motorola Edge 20 debuted with a price tag of EUR 499.99 (approx Rs 44,100), and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite cost EUR 349.99, which is roughly Rs 30,900. Readers must note that OEMs charge relatively higher in the European markets compared to ROW.

