Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India: What to Expect

Motorola has announced the launch of Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India, without specifying the exact launch date. The Lenovo-owned company initially launched the Edge 20 series in July that includes the vanilla Motorola Edge 20, alongside the Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite. An old rumour claims that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 Lite might be the same models designed for different markets. Even the promotional poster of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion tease the same idea as the Edge 20 Lite in the UK.

It is expected that the India-specific variants will share the same specifications as the global variants. The regular Motorola Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s a triple rear camera system that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The camera module houses a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that support 3x high-res optical zoom. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other notable features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging. The Motorola Edge 20 debuted with a price tag of EUR 499.99 (approx Rs 44,100).

Crafted for style and built with premium features, a remarkable smartphone is born. Bringing you #motorolaedge20fusion. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CiMJ1pVL8f— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 8, 2021

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite expected to be called Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of optics, Motorola Edge 20 Lite also features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite debuted with a price tag of EUR 349.99, which is roughly Rs 30,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It has two colour options - Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green.

