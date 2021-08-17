Motorola has refreshed its Edge smartphone series with Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India. Both phones are mid-budget offerings and will compete against popular devices in the range such as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Both phones look identical to each other with minor tweaks. The regular Motorola Edge 20 features a Qualcomm chipset while the Edge 20 Fusion has a MediaTek SoC. Notably, both phones carry a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 6.7-inch display, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Starting with the Motorola Edge 20, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The front panel has a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The triple cameras at the back come inside a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling that can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

Other notable features on the Motorola Edge 20 include Android 11 (with two years of Android updates) 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, face unlock, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It carries a 4,000mAh battery that comes with support for TurboPower 30 fast charging. The company claims 10 minutes of charging can provide 8 hours of battery with standard usage. Its price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage and sale will begin via Flipkart on August 24. Customers can choose between Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colours.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion bears similarities to its Edge 20 sibling with fewer tweaks. It comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Its triple rear camera system houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118 degrees FoV, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera but is capable of recording only Full-HD videos.

Other notable features include a 3.5mm headset jack, Android 11, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-SIM cards, and IP52 rating. The phone Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support via the USB Type-C 2.0 port. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale starting August 27 on Flipkart with the price tag of Rs 21,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours.

