Motorola Edge 20 Fusion First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Best Offers

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale in India from today onwards, August 27. The new smartphone will retail via Flipkart at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, from 12 PM (noon). Customers will be able to choose between Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colours. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI for up to six months, and customers with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards will get additional offers. Customers can use an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000 to lower the price of the smartphone. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion debuted in India with Motorola Edge 20 earlier this month. The latter is currently available to pre-book in the country, and the company is yet to share its availability date.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Its triple rear camera system houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 118 degrees FoV, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera but is capable of recording only Full-HD videos. Other notable features include a 3.5mm headset jack, Android 11, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-SIM cards, and IP52 rating. The phone Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support via the USB Type-C 2.0 port.

#motorolaedge20fusion offers 108MP Quad Function Camera, 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display & more. Tell us which is the edgiest feature in it and the most unique & creative response will stand a chance to win #motorolaedge20fusion! #FindYourEdgeContest (T&C Apply)https://t.co/bNr2q0Hc3M— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 24, 2021

Recently, the Lenovo-owned Motorola announced that its new Motorola Edge 20‘s sale in India is deferred due to “unforeseen circumstances." Its sale was supposed to start on August 24, but it is now available to pre-book. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colours.

