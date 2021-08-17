Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications & More

Motorola will today launch its Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India today. The Motorola Edge 20 series was earlier launched in the European market and included the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. In India, the company is bringing the vanilla Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, which is said to be a version of the Moto Edge 20 Lite. The smartphones will be launched in India at 12PM (noon) IST and will be sold in the country via Flipkart. Recently, the prices of the Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion were leaked, hinting that the Motorola Edge 20 may be priced at Rs 29,999, while the Moto Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be priced at Rs 21,499 onwards.

The Motorola Edge 20 will come with a 6.7-inch display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. In terms of connectivity, the Moto Edge 20 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth. The Moto Edge 20 has a 4,000mAh battery that comes with support for TurboPower 30 fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion’s specifications are unknown, but the smartphone is said to comes with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup that too, will be headlined by a 108-megapixel shooter. Up front, the smartphone will have a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

