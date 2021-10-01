Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India that sits with the existing Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. First debuted globally in July 2021, the smartphone comes with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 108-megapixel primary contact. Unlike the global variant, the India-specific Motorola Edge 20 Pro gets 8GB RAM and 128GB storage instead of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It will go on pre-orders during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with HDR support and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that powers several premium mid-budget smartphones like OnePlus 9R 5G, Vivo X60, and Xiaomi Mi 11X. The chipset comes paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The company claims the phone comes with a clean version of Android with no “clunky software skins or duplicate apps." The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is guaranteed two years of OS upgrades with two years of security patches.

Coming to the optics, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. The rear camera can shoot videos in 8K resolution. At the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a 32-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. The phone carries a 4,500mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Other notable features include 5G, IP52 certification for water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO tech.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes in two colours of Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud and will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale, starting October 3. Its single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 36,999 and can be bought at an effective price of just Rs 35,499 with a discount of 10 percent on ICICI and Axis bank cards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.