Motorola Edge 20 Pro's India Launch Teased, Flipkart Tips Debut on October 1

Motorola is teasing the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India through its social media channels. Although the social media post does not highlight the exact launch date, a Flipkart listing suggests the smartphone would debut on October 1, ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. A promotional poster on Twitter also highlights the phone’s rear camera system that will include a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a periscope-style camera. Motorola already sells vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India.

The India-specific Motorola Edge 20 Pro will likely share the same features as its sibling that debuted globally in July 2021. The global edition of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its triple rear camera system includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. At the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro carries a 32-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. As always, the Lenovo-owned company promises a cleaner Android experience, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11 out-the-box. The phone carries a 4,500mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021

It carries a price tag of EUR 699.99 (approx Rs 60,600) for lone 12GB + 256GB storage and has two colour options. In India, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion‘s price starts at Rs 21,499 and the regular model costs starting Rs 29,999. Motorola also sold the Snapdragon 865 powered-Edge Plus in India at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here