Motorola Edge 20 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and the smartphone was earlier tipped to launch in July. While an official confirmation is yet to come from the Lenovo-owned company, alleged renders and key specifications of Motorola Edge 20 have now surfaced online. According to Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, the alleged renders showcase a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. At the bottom, we can notice a USB Type-C port for the charging along with the speaker grille. Additionally, there are triple cameras at the back, and the rear camera module adopts the same blue colour as the smartphone. The report claims the Motorola Edge 20 will measure 169.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm (11.6mm including the camera bump). The unannounced series is also said to include Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Pro.

The report also indicates that the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 will have at least two colour options - white and blue. The back panel houses a rectangular camera module that looks similar to the OnePlus 9 series. The camera sensors are vertically stacked with an LED flash placed beside the third lens. In terms of specifications,

The Motorola Edge 20 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution (2,400×1,080 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. The rear camera setup may consist of a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel third unit. The smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. As the name of the phone suggests, the Motorola Edge 20 will succeed the Motorola Edge from last year. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch curved display, Snapdragon 765 chipset, and a 64-megapixel primary camera.

