Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Edition Launched In India - Price, Specifications And Availability

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Edition: The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched its new handset — Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Limited Edition in India. The company said that it is the first smartphone to come in Pantone colour. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 50MP primary camera and a large 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Price

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Edition will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999 and will go on sale starting from January 12th at 3:00 PM on Flipkart, Motorola websites and leading retail stores. The brand is also offering launch offers including Rs 3,000 instant discount with IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and more. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion comes with a primary 50MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with a macro option, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP selfie snapper on the Moto Edge 30 Fusion.

The \smartphone weighs 175 grams and is 7.45 mm thick. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers, and USB Type-C audio. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion is also available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colour options.

Read all the Latest Tech News here