Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers And Specifications

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola had launched its Moto Edge 30 Pro in India last week with a 144Hz refresh rate and more. The smartphone comes with an OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Motorola’s latest flagship goes on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart and other retail stores across the country. Let us take a look at how much the Moto Edge 30 Pro costs in India, what offers early buyers can avail, and the features and specifications on the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price And Offers

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is priced in India at Rs 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. The smartphones are available for purchase starting 12PM today via Flipkart and other retail stores in the country. As an introductory offer, buyers can avail Rs 5,000 off on SBI credit. Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and users can avail no-cost EMI on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging.

The camera on the smartphone is a triple camera unit that comes with dual-LED flash. There is a primary 50-megapixel shooter, another 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

