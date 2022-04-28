Motorola Edge 30 Smartphone With OLED Display And Snapdragon 778+ Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been announced, and it is expected to launch in markets like India next month. Motorola Edge 30 is the toned-down version of the Edge 30 Pro smartphone which comes with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and available in the market for around Rs 42,000.

But even then, Motorola Edge 30 is slouch itself, as the phone has an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, is powered by capable hardware and offers the other basics like fast charging support.

Also Read: Elon Musk Wants To Make Twitter DMs End-To-End Encrypted Like Signal

Motorola Edge 30 Smartphone Price

Motorola Edge 30 smartphone price is EUR 450 (Rs 36,200 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The company has not disclosed the price of the higher storage variant. In India, Motorola Edge 30 could be priced somewhere around Rs 32,000 for consumers.

Motorola Edge 30 Smartphone Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display that supports HDR10+ and 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola is likely to have gone with a textured plastic finish to manage the cost of the device, but its official design looks appealing. The Edge 30 is powered by the new Snapdragon 778+ chipset with 8GB RAM and comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Sadly, the storage is not further expandable. Motorola Edge 30 also comes with a near-stock Android 12 operating system, with a slew of Moto apps.

Also Read: WhatsApp Could Offer Special Cashbacks To Rival Paytm And Google Pay In India

On the imaging front, Motorola Edge 30 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Even for its size, Motorola seems comfortable offering just a 4,020mAh battery, which it says can last for about a day and a half. The unit supports 33W fast charging.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

The other notable omission on the phone is the 3.5mm headphone jack, for those who still prefer using wired audio gear.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.