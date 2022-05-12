Motorola has refreshed its ‘Edge’ smartphone series with the new Motorola Edge 30. The new smartphone comes weeks after the launch of the Moto G52 and the budget Moto G22. As the name suggests, the Moto Edge 30 is a toned-down variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Motorola Edge 30 Pro and a successor of the Motorola Edge 20 from last year. Key features of the device include Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset, 50-megapixel triple camera, and 33W TurboPower charger support. Motorola is also touting the device as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone, measuring 6.79mm in thickness.

Motorola Edge 30 Price in India

The Motorola Edge 30’s price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM model. Both options include 128GB of storage.

With HDFC Bank credit cards, customers can enjoy a Rs 2,000 instant discount, effectively bringing down the price to Rs 25,999 and 27,999, respectively. The Motorola Edge 30 will go on sale on May 19 at noon in two colour variants - Meteor grey and Aurora green on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores.

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display that we also saw on the Moto G52. The pOLED is said to offer an OLED-like viewing experience, but it is said to be slimmer than other OLED panels. The display also has Full-HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) along with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Its rear camera module includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The two 50-megapixel sensors can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the 32-megapixel front camera can also record 4K videos.

The camera app on the Motorola Edge 30 offers modes like Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision (RAW), Auto Night Vision (RAW), Portrait, Cutout, Live Filter in Photo mode, and Panorama.

Other key features include side-unlock, charger in the box, 13 bands of 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-SIM support, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound. Lastly, the Motorola Edge 30 carries a 4,020mAh battery unit.

