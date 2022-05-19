Motorola Edge 30's First Sale in India Begins: Check Prices, Bank Offers

Motorola’s new Motorola Edge 30 is now available to purchase in India, nearly a week after its launch. The device is touted as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone, measuring just 6.79mm in thickness. The phone also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+, a boosted version of the Snapdragon 778G that powers several notable Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. The new Motorola device’s other key features include two 50-megapixel cameras on the back and 33W TurboPower fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Price in India, Offers

The Motorola Edge 30’s sale in India began today, May 19, at noon. It is available in two colour variants – meteor grey and aurora green on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores. Its price is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the 8GB option with the same internal memory costs Rs 29,999.

As a part of the introductory sale offer, Flipkart is offering bank offers that effectively bring the price down to Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

Motorola Edge 30 Specification

As the name suggests, the Motorola Edge 30 is a toned-down version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, but it still retains modest hardware for the price tag. It comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display that we also saw on the Moto G52. The display also has Full-HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) along with HDR10+ support, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, we get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the front that can record 4K videos. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision (RAW), Auto Night Vision (RAW), Portrait, Cutout, Live Filter in Photo mode, and Panorama.

Other key features include side-unlock, charger in the box, 13 bands of 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-SIM support, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound. Lastly, the Motorola Edge 30 carries a 4,020mAh battery unit.

