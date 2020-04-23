Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ Flagship Smartphones Launched: Full Specs, Price in India

Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones have been launched amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the premium, flagship devices appear to have quite a bit going for them. After what seems to be long, Motorola has offered a bit of spunk in their overall phone design, and also gone for the jugular in terms of features by packing their phones to the hilt.

Motorola Edge series India price, availability

The pricing of the Motorola Edge, the lesser specification version of the two phones, has not been revealed yet. However, the Motorola Edge+ has been unveiled at $999 (~Rs 76,500) globally. However, given that brands (such as OnePlus) were recently seen offering a far more competitive pricing for India in compared to overseas prices, it remains to be seen how Motorola prices the two phones in India, once a device launch plan is clarified. No information on availability dates have been published yet.

Motorola Edge full specs

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge is the lower-end version of the new Edge series. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. It features a 6.7-inch, full HD+, OLED display panel that is curved by almost 90 degrees at both the edges. The display also has 90Hz refresh rate, and software optimisations give the ‘edge’ display some functionality. These include capacitive points that work as shoulder triggers for gaming, notification alerts, app switching and battery charging status.

To the rear, the Motorola Edge comes with a quad camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary unit. The other three units include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide unit with 117-degree field of view, an 8-megapixel telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom, and a 3D time of flight sensor for gauging depth in images. The front camera is embedded in the display in a punch-hole layout, with a 25-megapixel sensor taking care of imaging duties. The entire package is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, but no support for wireless charging. Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit-class Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge+ full specs

The Motorola Edge+ is the out-and-out flagship smartphone in the lineup, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The display size and resolution remains the same, but gets HDR10+ certification. The front camera also remains the same on the Motorola Edge+, and so do the additional features that the display edges bring to the table.

To the rear, the Motorola Edge+ also features a quad camera module, but with a slightly different design approach. The Edge+ features a 108-megapixel primary unit with optical stabilisation and 6K@30 video recording support. Other modules largely remain the same, except for the telephoto unit getting a longer focal length, 3x optical zoom lens. As for charging features, the Motorola Edge+ features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as 15W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse charging as well.