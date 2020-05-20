Motorola Edge Plus vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Earlier this year we saw Motorola taking a shot at the ultra-premium smartphone segment with its new foldable Moto Razr. Shortly after the company announced a new high-end flagship smartphone series, Moto Edge and Moto Edge Plus. Boasting of large bezel-less curved displays, the new handsets were quite unlike Motorola but definitely turned some heads. The company recently launched the Edge Plus in India in an attempt to compete with the like of Samsung, OnePlus and Apple. But is the handset actually worth Rs 75,000? Well, we haven't got our hands on the device yet, but that doesn't stop us from comparing it on paper. So let's take a look at how it compares with the highly popular OnePlus 8 Pro.

MOTOROLA EDGE PLUS

The new Moto Edge Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The display is a 6.7-inch, full HD+, OLED display panel that is curved by almost 90 degrees at both the edges. The display also supports HDR10+ along with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are also software optimisations that give the ‘edge’ display some functionality. These include capacitive points that work as shoulder triggers for gaming, notification alerts, app switching and battery charging status.

The handset also comes with a quad-camera module highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary unit with optical stabilisation and 6K video recording support. Other modules include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide unit with 117-degree field of view, an 8-megapixel telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is embedded in the display in a punch-hole layout, with a 25-megapixel sensor. As for the battery, the Motorola Edge+ features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as 15W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse charging as well. Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit-class Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge Plus is priced at Rs 74,999 in India and is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options.

ONEPLUS 8 PRO

The OnePlus 8 Pro also rocks the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It also offers up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a quad-camera setup taking care of the photography duties, as well as a large 4510mAh battery. This is the first OnePlus phone which offers wireless charging featuring Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which charges a fully discharged OnePlus 8 Pro’s battery to 50% charge in 30 minutes. And of course, if you are using the 30-watt wall charger, the 0-50% charge happens in 23 minutes. It also has the Reverse Wireless Charging feature, which lets you also charge other wireless charging capable products (such as phones and earbuds) by simply placing them flat on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display has a 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and most importantly a 120Hz refresh rate, which means the display refreshes 120 times per second. There is also a punch hole on the top left corner for the selfie camera. The display is also expected to be a very bright display, touching as much as 1,300nits of brightness outdoors.

In the photography department, you get a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera. There is 3x hybrid zoom and the main Sony IMX689 sensor, as well as the telephoto camera, have optical image stabilization as well. What is new is the colour filter camera, which should allow you to add more lighting effects and colour filters to your photos—though how that works, we will only really know when we get to use the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Single Frame 3-HDR technology will surely be very relevant for high contrast photos that have a backlighting scenario.

This also supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard which offers maximum speeds of 9.8Gbps, and that is up to 2.7 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 5 standard. As for pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 59,999.

WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU BUY?

Now we haven't managed to get our hands on either of these phones, but in my experience, OnePlus has been doing an impressive job especially when it comes to software optimisations. having said that, Motorola is also offering clean stock Android as it has for all of its phones. On top of that, Motorola has been a legacy brand although it seems to have lost some of its glory in recent years. OnePlus is offering faster battery charging, but Moto is offering a bigger battery. Even the camera packages seem to be at par unless that 108-megapixel sensor can create some magic. In my opinion, the OnePlus 8 Pro could be the right choice. The Moto Edge Plus does seem like a true and true flagship, but spending Rs 15,000 extra just does not seem worth.

