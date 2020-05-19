Motorola Edge Plus With Curved 90Hz AMOLED Panel, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched at Rs 74,999

Motorola has launched a new flagship for the Indian market. The new Moto Edge Plus, that was unveiled back in April. The smartphone comes shortly after the company launched the premium Moto Razr foldable phone in the country priced at Rs 1,24,999. With the Moto Edge Plus, the company seems to be competing against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The new Moto Edge Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The display is a 6.7-inch, full HD+, OLED display panel that is curved by almost 90 degrees at both the edges. The display also supports HDR10+ along with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are also software optimisations that give the ‘edge’ display some functionality. These include capacitive points that work as shoulder triggers for gaming, notification alerts, app switching and battery charging status.

The handset also comes with a quad-camera module highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary unit with optical stabilisation and 6K video recording support. Other modules include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide unit with 117-degree field of view, an 8-megapixel telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is embedded in the display in a punch-hole layout, with a 25-megapixel sensor. As for the battery, the Motorola Edge+ features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as 15W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse charging as well. Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit-class Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge Plus is priced at Rs 74,999 in India and is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. The handset will be available via Flipkart and major offline retail stores from May 26. Customers can get a Rs 7,500 instant discount when using an ICICI bank credit cards on Flipkart. The discount offer will be valid on EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.