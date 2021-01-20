Motorola Edge S Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC Confirmed to Launch on January 26

Qualcomm yesterday announced its latest Snapdragon 870 SoC, which comes as a successor to last year's Snapdragon 865 chipset. Alongside Qualcomm's announcement, a couple of brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi confirmed that they will use the Snapdragon 870 chipset in their upcoming smartphones. Apart from Xiaomi and OnePlus, Motorola has also announced a smartphone that will be unveiled with the new Qualcomm chipset on January 26, the Motorola Edge S. Motorola announced the smartphone in an official post on Weibo.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC has the fastest clock speed in any chipset at the moment, running at up to 3.2GHz. The Snapdragon 870 is built on TSMC's 7nm process and has 8 cores. The Motorola Edge S, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, which is rumoured to have a 150Hz refresh rate. Further, the smartphone is reported to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will be launched in China initially and it is being said that the smartphone will be the Motorola Nio that has been in the news since some time. It is also being reported that the Moto Edge S could come with similar specifications to the Motorola Edge+ that has a 5,000mAh battery.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC was launched on Tuesday as the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that was used on most flagship smartphones in 2020. The new chipset marked the first time that Qualcomm has pulled off two flagship grade chipset launches in one year, as the American chipmaker announced its Snapdragon 888 in late 2020.

Qualcomm also confirmed that the Snapdragon 870 5G SoC will feature in commercially available devices before March 2021, and OEMs that are making smartphones based on this chipset include Motorola, iQoo, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi.