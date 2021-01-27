Motorola Edge S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Dual Front Cameras Launched: Price, Availability and More

Motorola is refreshing the premium Edge-series smartphone lineup with the new Motorola Edge S. The newly launched device is also the first to debut with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that sits between the current flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and the erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The Motorola Edge S' rear camera module design is also different from the module available on Motorola Edge S and Edge Plus. Other notable features of the device include dual selfie cameras, 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge S is currently available in China, and the Lenovo-owned company is yet to share its global availability details. Its price starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,600) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,000). The top-end 8GB + 256GB storage model's price is set at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,600). Customers in China can purchase the phone in Emerald Light and Snow-Mist colour options from February 3 via Lenovo offline and online channels. It is currently available to pre-book.

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. Its rear camera module comes in a square-shape design that includes its quad cameras and the LED flash. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MyUI on top and supports dual-SIM cards.

Its rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to enable 3D imaging and enhance AR experience. The Motorola Edge S comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features on the smartphone include up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via the USB Type-C. The Motorola Edge S also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.