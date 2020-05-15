Motorola Edge+ to Make India Debut on May 19 Suggests Flipkart

Motorola is set to introduce its latest flagship, the Moto Edge+ in India. The handset was unveiled back in April alongside the Moto Edge. According to a listing on e-commerce website Flipkart the Moto Edge+ could officially launch for the Indian market on May 19 at 12PM.

While the pricing is still under the wraps it is interesting to see Motorola pushing high-end devices in the country. Just days ago the company officially started the availability of the iconic Moto Razr.

The Moto Edge+ is the out-and-out flagship smartphone from Motorola after quite some time. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The display is a 6.7-inch, full HD+, OLED display panel that is curved by almost 90 degrees at both the edges. The display also supports HDR10+ along with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are also software optimisations that give the ‘edge’ display some functionality. These include capacitive points that work as shoulder triggers for gaming, notification alerts, app switching and battery charging status.

The handset also comes with a quad-camera module highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary unit with optical stabilisation and 6K video recording support. Other modules include a 16-megapixel ultra-wide unit with 117-degree field of view, an 8-megapixel telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is embedded in the display in a punch-hole layout, with a 25-megapixel sensor.

As for charging features, the Motorola Edge+ features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as 15W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse charging as well. Other features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit-class Wi-Fi, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge+ retails at $999 (Rs 74,000 approx) in the US. Expect the handset to launch with a price tag upwards of Rs 60,000 in India.

