Motorola Edge X Launch Announced: Expected Specifications, Price

Motorola has announced the launch of a Motorola Edge X, but the exact launch date remains unclear at the moment. As the name suggests, the upcoming phone will be a new addition to the company’s high-end Edge series that includes notable devices like Moto Edge S Pro and Moto Edge Lite that launched in India as Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively. Currently, details related to the new phone remain unclear, but the ‘Edge X’ may be the most premium phone in the series. We can expect the upcoming phone to borrow features from the existing Edge smartphones. Additionally, the Motorola Edge X will first debut in China, and India-specific details remain unclear.

To recall, both The Motorola Edge S Pro and Moto Edge Lite come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pro model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Lite version carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Motorola Edge X may continue to feature a Qualcomm chipset, likely Snapdragon 888 SoC. Its predecessors carry a 108-megapixel primary camera, also expected on the Motorola Edge X. The Pro also has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with a periscope lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera at the back with two cameras at the front. The X model may also borrow these features with some upgrades.

Another area where the Motorola Edge X may see an upgrade is the battery unit. The Motorola Edge S Pro comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Moto Edge Lite comes with a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Both phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Since it is expected to succeed the two phones, the price is expected to start at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,700).

