Motorola Foldable Phone That Bends Backwards May Be In The Works

Motorola has patented another foldable flip phone that will have its display bend outwards rather than inward, which is the opposite of the typical clamshell design. According to GSM Arena, the smartphone maker has now been granted a patent by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) for another foldable phone. It would be tall and narrow, like the Razr, but the screen will be on the outside and the foldable display will wrap around.

Motorola is only offering a single camera module that is mounted on the upper half of the rear panel. This camera module is raised and will likely act as both the primary and front facing camera. Motorola recently launched Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch full HD IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2460A-1080. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 that launched in July of last year, a 64-bit SoC with eight cores, and a Mali-G52 GPU. The software side is covered by Android 11 with Moto’s My UX interface on top.

The smartphone houses a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide (that can also be used for macro photography), and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

