Motorola G Stylus 2021 New Renders Show Quad Cameras Inside Rectangular Module, Other Key Specs Leaked

Motorola is reportedly working on the successor of the 2020 Moto G Pro, also known as the G Stylus in the US. The new smartphone dubbed as Moto G Stylus 2021 has been a part of the rumour mill since November 2020 and is said to come with stylus-support, similar to its predecessor. Now, the phone's alleged renders have surfaced online, courtesy Steve Hemmerstoffer - the notable tipster who goes by the name OnLeaks. Notably, the new renders look quite different from the previous leaks in terms of the rear camera module design.

The latest renders show the Moto G Stylus 2021 with a hole-punch cutout on the front panel and quad cameras at the back that are housed inside a rectangular camera module. As per past leaks, the rumoured Motorola phone's quad rear camera setup would come in a vertically-aligned pill-shaped camera module. Via a post on Voice, Hemmerstoffer claims that the Moto smartphone is larger than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and it is said to come with a 6.8-inch display with stylus support. It will reportedly measure approximately 169.6mm high, 73.7mm wide, and 8.8mm thick (10.9mm with the rear camera bump). To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 166.90 x 76.00 x 8.80mm (HxBxW).

The Voice post further notes that the quad rear camera setup would include a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front panel could house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Interestingly, these features are in line with the information previously shared by tipster Evan Blass - though, the two sources seem to disagree on the position of the phone's fingerprint scanner. Evan's leak put that on the side of the phone as part of the power button, while this new source and the renders clearly suggests that the reader will be on the back.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 might also come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage. Lastly, the new leak suggests it would be a mid-range smartphone the same as the rumoured LG Stylus 7 series.