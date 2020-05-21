TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Motorola G8 Power Lite Launching Today in India at 12 Noon: Here's Everything We Know

Motorola G8 Power Lite Launching Today in India at 12 Noon: Here's Everything We Know

The new budget handset from Motorola is expected to launch in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Share this:

Motorola recently launched its new flagship, the Moto Edge+ in the country and today the company is expected to launch a new handset under its popular budget series, Moto G. The new Moto G8 Power Lite was originally unveiled last month and according to a teaser, the handset is going to launch today at 12PM on Flipkart.

The new Moto G8 Power Lite is going to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There are three cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The camera supports bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies.

The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Other features include Android 9 Pie OS, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner at the back. It will be available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

The phone had launched in select markets back in April with a price tag of EUR 169 (Rs 13,900 approx) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The India price should be somewhat similar, although it would face stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading