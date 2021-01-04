Motorola Ibiza With 5G Support and New Snapdragon SoC in the Works, Tipped to Launch in Q1 2021

Motorola is reportedly working on a new 5G-enabled smartphone under the codename 'Ibiza'. According to German publication TechniNews in collaboration XDA Developers' Adam Conway, the new smartphone would feature an unannounced Snapdragon 400-series processor that supports 5G connectivity. It is also said to come with a flat display with waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The report adds that the Motorola Ibiza would be an inexpensive 5G smartphone, though its pricing details remain unclear, at the moment. It is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

The phone will also reportedly come with the model number XT-2137, but as mentioned, its official moniker has not been specified. Some of the notable features it may carry include 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is also tipped to sport an HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. At the front, we might see a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The report further notes that the Motorola Ibiza carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel camera. The primary camera might be accompanied by a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The report further states that Motorola Ibiza display is not likely to be an OLED panel or support HDR. This might be due to cost-cutting factors as the phone is said to be an inexpensive 5G device. The processor's model number is highlighted as Qualcomm Snapdragon "SM4350," though other details remain unclear. The Lenovo-owned company is yet to confirm its development.

Last month, the same publication claimed that the company is developing a new phone under the code 'Capri.' There appears to be a Plus variant of the smartphone, as well. The vanilla Motorola Capri will reportedly feature Snapdragon 439 SoC while the Plus variant is said to come with Snapdragon 662 SoC. There might be quad rear cameras on the top model while the regular model may come with triple rear cameras.