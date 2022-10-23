Motorola Is Now Planning For Smartphone With A Rollable Screen

Motorola is eager to try its luck in the innovative space, and after showing its potential with the Moto Razr foldable, it is now looking to enter the rollable segment. LG has shown us what a rollable screen can offer on a smartphone, and during the Lenovo Tech World 2022 event, Motorola is looking to use its expertise and build a compelling product.

Motorola teased a concept rollable phone which vertically expands to convert a 5-inch screen into a 6.5-inch display. Motorola is offering a button on the side to make this transition happen. It says that anyone switching from the 5-inch to 6.5-inch screen will see the content seamlessly increase its size and fit according to the current status of the rollable phone.

This feature is most useful while you are watching a video and you would prefer to see the content on a bigger screen without moving to another device. Lenovo will add more use cases for this dynamic screen feature and we are eager to see where the brand can take this in the future.

The rollable phone from Lenovo/Motorola is still at the concept stage, so we don’t expect the full product to roll out in the market anytime soon. In fact, there have been instances in the past when a concept model failed to make it to the production stage.

But we are hopeful that Lenovo and Motorola with its prior expertise in the foldable laptop and phone segment can innovate further to make this product the real deal. LG had to end its rollable phone project, let’s see if Motorola can take it further. The company has invested in the foldable OLED screen technology, which augurs well for the brand and its prospects in the foldable space in the coming years.

