Motorola Keeps G-Series Alive With Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play

The Moto G series disrupted the budget smartphone segment when it was launched back in 2013. Over the years, the Motorola has managed to release new iterations of the device, but today it isn't as popular as it once was. The new 7th-generation or the Moto G7 is official with the company announcing 4 variants of the phone including the G7 Plus, G7 Power, G7 Play and the G7 itself.The most powerful one of the lot is the G7 Plus featuring a 6.2-inch LCD (2270x1080 pixels) with a teardrop notch. It seems to be a photography focused handset as it features a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera at the back. The primary unit is optimised for low-light photography with large 1.22µm pixels and f/1.7 aperture with optical image stabilisation for photos and electronic stabilisation for video. The secondary camera helps in depth capture. At the front there is a 12-megapixel selfie camera with portrait and group selfie modes. The camera is also loaded with AI features like Smart Composition and Auto-Smile capture.At the heart of the G7 Plus is a Snapdragon 636 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable using microSD cards up to 512GB. It runs on the latest stock Android 9.0 Pie, something which has been a USP of the Moto G series. The phone has a 3000mAh battery and also brings 27W TurboPower charging mode promising 12 hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charging with compatibility of Quick Charge 4.0 or USB PD 3.0 chargers.Next is the Moto G7 which is pretty much similar to the G7 Plus. It comes with the same hardware including the 6.2-inch 1080p+ display and 3,000mAh battery. In the camera department you get 12-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.25µm pixel size along with the 5-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the G7 Plus it can shoot 4K video at 30fps as well as 1080p at 30/60fps, and comes with EIS and hyperlapse for videos. At the front the handset comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. This one features a Snapdragon 632 with the same 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage memory option with standard 15W TurboPower charging which is said to deliver 9 hours of battery life in 15 minutes.If you are craving for long battery, then Motorola has the G7 Power. This one has a 5,000mAh battery which is said to deliver 60 hours of usage on a single charge. Funny enough, Motorola is using the old 15W TurboPower charger (with support for Quick Charge 4.0 or USB PD 3.0 charger) and not using the faster 27W charging. Rest of the features are pretty much the same as the G7 including the Snapdragon 632 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Even the 6.2-inch screen is the same but there is a wider notch and a lower 1520x720 pixels resolution. At the back there is a single 12-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.The most affordable one is the Moto G7 Play featuring a 5.7-inch 720p+ display, the same Snapdragon 632 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage which can be expanded further. Think of it like a replacement for the Moto E. It has a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash. You also get the same 3,000mAh battery but only supports 5W chargers.While the handsets are not launched yet India the global pricing of the handsets have been announced. The G7 Plus starts at EUR 300 (Rs 24,100 approx), the G7 starts at EUR 250 (Rs 20,000 approx), the G7 Power at EUR 210 (Rs 17,000 approx) and the G7 Play at EUR 150 (Rs 12,000 approx).