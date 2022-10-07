Motorola Launched Moto E32 Budget Phone With 50MP Dual Camera, 90Hz Display: Price, Specs And More

Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone in India. The Moto E32 has been launched with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a MediaTek chipset, IP-rated water resistance, and more. The smartphone is available for sale starting today, and it is available for sale on Flipkart and other leading retailers.

Moto E32 price and availability

The Moto E32 has been launched at a price of Rs 10,499 in India. The smartphone is available for sale on Flipkart and other leading retail stores starting today. Motorola has launched the Moto E32 in two colour options – Eco Black and Arctic Blue. As an introductory offer, Motorola is offering Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 2,549. This includes a Rs 2,000 cashback and a Rs 549 discount on Zee5 annual membership.

Moto E32 specifications

The Moto E32 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto E32 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger inside the box.

The Moto E32 has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Moto E32 comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto E32 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with dual-SIM support, and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here