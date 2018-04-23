Motorola Launches 50 More 'Moto Hubs' in Western Uttar Pradesh

Motorola today announced further expansion of their retail presence with 50 new ‘Moto Hubs’ in the western region of Uttar Pradesh (UP), including 12 Moto Hubs in NOIDA, 10 each in Ghaziabad and Agra followed by 8 Moto Hubs in Meerut. Customers can here experience the entire portfolio of Motorola smartphones, including the online exclusive devices like Moto E4 plus, Moto G5s Plus, newly-launched Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force, the company said in a statement.Sanjay Bhattacharya, Regional Sales Lead, Motorola Mobility India said “Moto Hub as an initiative has brought Motorola closer to its customers. Customers in UP have always valued the differentiated and premium experience offered by Motorola smartphones and Moto Hubs is a way to address their needs by giving them a platform to interact with both the brand and product. We have received an encouraging response to the previously opened Moto Hubs in Noida and are confident of a promising response from the customers in the other parts of west UP.”Recently, Motorola has announced its entry in North East India with 25 new Moto Hubs and strengthened its presence in southern market with 50 new ‘Moto Hubs’ each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also announced its entry in Madhya Pradesh with the opening of 60 Moto Hubs. Prior to that, Motorola also announced 100 Moto Hubs across Tamil Nadu with 50 Moto Hubs in Chennai and 100 new ‘Moto Hubs’ in Karnataka across top 8 cities out of which 50 will be in Bengaluru. In addition to this, it also announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in Mumbai and 25 Moto Hubs in Kolkata respectively. Motorola commenced the year 2018, with the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in New Delhi.Motorola has also collaborated with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.