Motorola Launches 60 'Moto Hubs' in Madhya Pradesh
Motorola Launches 60 'Moto Hubs' in Madhya Pradesh (Image: News18.com)
In a bid to strengthen its retail presence in the central region, Motorola India on Tuesday announced has opened 60 "Moto Hubs" in Madhya Pradesh, including 25 Moto Hubs each in Indore and Bhopal and 10 in Jabalpur. Customers can here experience the entire portfolio of Motorola smartphones, including the online exclusive devices like Moto E4 plus, Moto G5s Plus, newly-launched moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force, the company said in a statement.
"Moto Hub will offer a unique Moto experience to our valued customers and we will continue to expand our retail presence in the state," said Sanjay Bhattacharya, Regional Sales Lead, Motorola Mobility India. Motorola recently announced 100 Moto Hubs across Tamil Nadu with 50 Moto Hubs in Chennai and 100 new ‘Moto Hubs' in Karnataka across top eight cities out of which 50 will be in Bengaluru.
Additionally, the Lenovo-owned brand also announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in Mumbai and 25 Moto Hub stores in Kolkata, respectively. Motorola has also collaborated with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.
Additionally, the Lenovo-owned brand also announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in Mumbai and 25 Moto Hub stores in Kolkata, respectively. Motorola has also collaborated with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.
