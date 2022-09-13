Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra With 200MP Camera Alongside Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Price, Specs And More

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphones in India, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. The two smartphones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, along with 144Hz display, and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes as the first smartphone in India with a 200-megapixel camera. With that in mind, let us take a look at what the new Motorola smartphones offer, and how much they’ll cost in India.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto Edge 30 Fusion Price And Availability

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which is the flagship offering has been launched at a price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 54,999 for a limited time after it goes on sale starting September 22. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra has been launched in two colour options – Interstellar Black and Starlight White.

The Moto Edge Fusion, on the other hand, costs Rs 42,999 in the country for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will be available for a discounted price of Rs 39,999 for a limited time after launch. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion will also go on sale starting September 22 and it has been launched in two colour options – Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion will be sold via Flipkart and Reliance Digital.

Buyers can also avail offers with Jio benefits that include benefits worth up to Rs 14,699 and partner vouchers worth up to Rs 10,699. The smartphones will be available for purchase during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale, so buyers can expect more discounts.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,250 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,610mAh battery paired with 125W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra that includes a primary 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 60-megapixel selfie snapper.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion Specifications

The Moto Edge 30, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and more. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion comes with a primary 50-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a macro option, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the Moto Edge 30 Fusion.

