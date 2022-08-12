Motorola Launches Moto G62 5G Budget 5G Offering In India: Price, Specifications And More

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market, named the Moto G62. The Moto G62 comes as a budget 5G offering from the Lenovo-owned brand, and has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, triple cameras, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

Motorola Moto G62 Price And Availability

The Moto G62 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 17,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 19,999 in the country. The Moto G62 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and offline retail stores starting August 19 and the smartphone has been launched in two colour options – Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue.

Moto G62 Specifications

The Moto G62 has been launched with a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Moto G62 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 20W fast charger inside the box. The Moto G62 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary quad-function camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Motorola Moto G62 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G62 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone has been launched with IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

This comes a couple of days after Motorola launched another budget offering, the Moto G32 in India earlier this week. The Moto G32 has been launched as another budget offering and is priced at Rs 12,999 onwards in India. The Moto G32 was launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option on Tuesday, August 10.

