Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Motorola Launches the Affordable Moto E6s in India at Rs 7,999

The new Moto E6s will be available starting September 23 via ecommerce platform Flipkart.

Kunal Khullar | Trending Desk@kunalneo

Updated:September 16, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Motorola Launches the Affordable Moto E6s in India at Rs 7,999
The new Moto E6s will be available starting September 23 via ecommerce platform Flipkart.
Loading...

Motorola on Monday launched its affordable smartphone Moto E6s in India at a price of Rs 7,999. The phone will go on sale from September 23 on e-commerce portal Flipkart. The Moto E6s is a rebranded Motorola E6 Plus that was unveiled at IFA 2019 a few weeks back. The highlights of the phone include the dual camera set-up and a removable 3,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage that can be further expanded to up to 512GB using a MicroSD card. The Moto E6s runs on Android 9 Pie with a stock interface and boasts of a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD IPS display with 1560×720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone also sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes in two colour options -- Rich Cranberry and Polished Graphite. Other features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone will go on sale starting September 23 via Flipkart. As a part of a launch offer, there will be Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000.

Along with Moto E6s, Motorola also announced its entry into the smart TV space by launching its new TV line-up in collaboration with Flipkart. The smart TVs run on Google's Android TV 9.0 operating system and have a dedicated soundbar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram