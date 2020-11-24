Motorola May be Bringing Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power to India Soon

Motorola is expected to launch two smartphones in India soon - the Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power. The two smartphones were launched in Europe earlier this month. Motorola had back then said that the Moto G 5G will come to India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. Now, while the company has not shared any details about the launch, a known tipster has hinted that both the Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power will be launched in India soon.

The tipster, who goes by the name Mukul Sharma, has said in a tweet that he can "confirm" that the Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power will launch soon in India. While Motorola has itself not revealed anything about an India launch, it is being speculated that Sharma's anticipation is correct, and that the company is, in fact planning on bringing the two smartphones to India. The Moto G 5G was unveiled on November 6 and the Moto G9 Power was launched in Europe on November 5. The Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs 26,300) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the Moto G9 Power is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Moto G 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 394ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera at the back of the Moto G 5G which includes an 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 118-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Moto G 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The Moto G 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging.

The Moto G9 Power, on the other hand, features a 6.8-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G9 Power has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera on the Moto G9 Power is the same as the Moto G 5G. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery that support 20W fast charging.