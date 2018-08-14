English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
When is Motorola Bringing The Android 9 Pie OS Update?
Motorola has already been testing the Developer Preview of the China Beta for Android 9 Pie with its Moto Z3 Play.
Google rolling out its latest edition of mobile operating system Android as Android 9.0 Pie, many smartphone manufacturers have started announcing the update schedules for their devices. Among those companies is Motorola, which issued an update on Android 9 Pie plans via its official support website. Motorola has already been testing the Developer Preview of the China Beta for Android 9 Pie with its Moto Z3 Play. Other Moto phones that have a similar popularity and are not too far behind in the specs sheet are the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play; so we wouldn’t be surprised if these handsets get the update soon.
In a recent announcement, Sony has promised to bring the new version of Android, i.e. the Android Pie through an OTA update by as early as September. Sony said that six of its devices will be receiving the update for now. These smartphones are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. As per Sony, the Android Pie rollout on these devices will begin in September and will go on till November.
