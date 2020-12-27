Motorola May Launch its Next Flagship With Snapdragon 888 SoC Soon

A new Motorola smartphone is being teased by Chen Jing, general manager of Lenovo's mobile phone division in China. As per a post on Weibo (via GizChina), the presentation of the flagship smartphone could take place "very soon," though exact launch details remain unclear. The Lenovo executive also adds that the next Motorola flagship would arrive with some "interesting features." At the moment, the specifications of the next Moto flagship remain unclear, though Qualcomm earlier this month, announced that the Lenovo-owned Motorola would feature its latest Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Motorola returned to the flagship fray after years this April with the Motorola Edge Plus. Not only the device supports 5G but packs top-notch hardware such as 108-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and more. It is safe to assume that the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Moto phone would feature notable upgrades compared to its predecessor. To recall, the Motorola Edge Plus comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W TurboPower wired charging, 18W wireless charging, and 5W wireless reverse power sharing. For selfies and video chat, the phone carries a 25-megapixel camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Some of the phones that are said to pack the Snapdragon 888 SoC include Xiaomi Mi 11 series, Samsung Galaxy S21, and Realme Race.

Meanwhile, a TechnikNews report from November teased the launch of a 'Motorola Nio' with Snapdragon 865 SoC soon. The Motorola Nio is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and have two RAM and storage configurations. Another report has suggested that the default peak refresh rate of the rumoured Motorola Nio is set at 105Hz. It is speculated that the company might cap it at 90Hz at the time of its official launch. At the moment, Motorola is yet to confirm the development of the Motorola Nio and its next flagship device with Snapdragon 888 SoC. If the reports about the launch of the next Moto flagship are accurate, we can expect information in the coming days or weeks.